Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Who is Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny?

He has been barred from taking part in elections on various grounds which he says are trumped up by the Kremlin, but has used social media to mobilise crowds of mostly young protesters. Navalny is best known inside Russia for producing detailed and high-impact investigations into official corruption which he posts on his YouTube channel.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:17 IST
FACTBOX-Who is Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny?

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed was laced with poison. Here are some key details about Navalny:

OVERVIEW A leading anti-corruption campaigner, Navalny was one of the first protest leaders arrested when demonstrations against Russian President Vladimir Putin took off in December 2011.

He soon became established as one of the leaders of the Russian opposition, though internal squabbling and policy differences among different factions have often divided the movement. He has been barred from taking part in elections on various grounds which he says are trumped up by the Kremlin, but has used social media to mobilise crowds of mostly young protesters.

Navalny is best known inside Russia for producing detailed and high-impact investigations into official corruption which he posts on his YouTube channel. They gain millions of views. BRUSHES WITH AUTHORITY

He has been repeatedly detained for organising public meetings and rallies and was barred from leaving Moscow in July this year while authorities investigated him for suspected slander. His anti-corruption foundation has been found guilty of violating a "foreign agent" law and he was convicted of corruption by Russian authorities in 2013. His supporters say it and other cases against him are politically motivated.

EARLY LIFE The son of an army officer, he was born on June 4, 1976 and grew up mainly in Obninsk, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Moscow. He has a law degree, and spent time in the United States on a fellowship at Yale.

He also studied securities and exchanges and bought small stakes in some of Russia's biggest companies to demand greater transparency for shareholders and the public. He was once an outspoken Russian nationalist, expelled from a liberal opposition party for his views.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...

WB has over 2300 containment zones

West Bengal has over 2300 containment zones even as recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state is better than the national rate, acoording to government sources. The highest number of containment zones are in Nadia district follo...

DMK veteran, former Minister Rahman Khan dead

Veteran DMK orator and former Minister A Rahman Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, died here on Thursday. He was 77 and died of heart attack, his family said.He was treated at a hospital for a week recently. He was discharged after...

India, Israel sign cultural agreement to further strengthen people-to-people ties

India and Israel on Thursday signed a cultural agreement that outlines a three-year programme of cooperation to further strengthen their strategic bilateral relations by promoting greater people-to-people exchanges. The agreement was signed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020