Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn SP members hold protest at Vidhan Bhawan

Another MLC Anand Bhadoria alleged that bad law and order has added to the people’s woes amid the pandemic. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav later said the government needs to answer people's queries on various issues like unemployment and the law and order situation.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:11 IST
Oppn SP members hold protest at Vidhan Bhawan

Main opposition Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Thursday staged a protest in the Vidhan Bhawan against the alleged worsening of law and order situation and improper handling of the corona pandemic in the state. During the protest, held before the start of the UP legislature’s brief session, the SP members stopped UP Health minister Jai Pratap Singh and asked him to focus on dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

SP MLAs and MLCs were protesting at the statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at the assembly building around 9.30 am. As UP Health Minister Singh arrived around the same time, SP MLA Irfan Solanki from Kanpur's Sisamau and a few others stopped the minister and drew his attention towards the COVID-19 infection.

Solanki later told PTI that he complained to the health minister that no tests for COVID-19 were being conducted in Kanpur and the people there had to go to private laboratories for it, incurring a huge cost on tests. Solanki said the minister assured the legislators that he would personally go to Kanpur to inspect the situation and take necessary action.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of the Legislative Council Naresh Uttam alleged that there was “a jungle raj” prevailing in the state. Incidents like murder, loot, rape and kidnapping are taking place daily and it appears that criminals have no fear of law, he said.

The Yogi government has also totally failed in checking the COVID-19 pandemic, alleged Uttam adding that in the name of the fight against the disease, funds are being misused. Another MLC Anand Bhadoria alleged that bad law and order has added to the people’s woes amid the pandemic.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav later said the government needs to answer people's queries on various issues like unemployment and the law and order situation. "This session of the UP Legislative Assembly is going to be historic in several ways. The government has to answer questions raised by the Opposition and its own people on coronavirus, unemployment, casteist atrocities and poor law and order," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The government’s encounter policy too has become a point of internal discord,” he claimed..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Slater, Giants anxious as Angels throw another lefty in series finale

The San Francisco Giants will host the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night at Oracle Park, the final game of a home-and-home four-game series, happy to have Austin Slater back in the lineup. Slater had been out since Aug. 15 with a flexor str...

Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic Party's nomination for US vice-president

Kamala Harris, who scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major partys vice presidential nomination, has assailed President Donald Trumps failure of leadership that has cost lives an...

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends. The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air t...

Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture; Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBAs Bjorn Ulvaeus saysExtravagant musical productions such as Mamma Mia will need to be scaled down when they go again af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020