Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany activists say they are sending plane to pick up Navalny

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up stricken Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, the Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation said. Navalny was taken ill earlier on Thursday with suspected poisoning and is currently in a coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:01 IST
Germany activists say they are sending plane to pick up Navalny
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up stricken Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, the Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation said.

Navalny was taken ill earlier on Thursday with suspected poisoning and is currently in a coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. In 2018, the Foundation, founded by Slovenian-born activist and filmmaker Jaka Bizilj, arranged https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-russia-pussyriot-germany-activists/anti-kremlin-activist-saved-by-prompt-treatment-doctors-idUKKCN1LY142 to have anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov brought to Berlin for treatment after he was poisoned in Moscow.

The activists said that Verzilov, a member of the dissident Pussy Riot art collective, had requested a plane be sent for Navalny. "For humanitarian reasons, at Pussy Riot's Pyotr Verzilov's request, we will send at midnight an air ambulance with medical equipment and specialists with which Navalny can be brought to Germany," Bizilj said in a statement.

"We are in contact with the authorities and hope that all permits for the transport and a medical report for the coma patient will be given tonight," he said, adding that Berlin's Charite hospital was ready to take him. No one at the hospital was immediately available to comment.

Bizilj told Bild newspaper that the plane would return from Omsk on Friday morning, provided Navalny was in a fit condition to travel. Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel had told reporters that Germany was ready to provide medical support to Navalny if it received a request to do so.

"If asked to we will provide him with medical assistance, including German hospitals, but the request has to come from there," she told a joint news conference held with French President Emmanuel Macron in southern France. An official from the German Foreign Ministry said they were aware of a "private initiative" to bring Navalny to Germany.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, began feeling ill on a plane to Moscow on Thursday morning after drinking tea at an airport cafe in the Siberian city of Tomsk. If his illness is confirmed as a poisoning, it would be the latest in a long series of such cases and suspected cases involving people who have fallen out with the Kremlin, which denies settling scores with its foes by murdering them.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1's engine mode changes to be delayed to after Belgium

Formula One is set to delay until after next weeks Belgian Grand Prix plans to restrict engine modes in qualifying, a move world champion Lewis Hamilton has said is aimed at slowing his Mercedes team. The governing FIA has yet to issue a te...

Maha CM directs to appoint experts committee over NEP implementation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. CM Uddhav...

Bangladeshi woman apprehended in WB's Nadia while illegally crossing border

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by BSF troops in Nadia district in West Bengal while she was crossing the border illegally. On August 20, 2020, acting on specific information about the illegal crossing of few Bangladeshi nationals the C...

Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. In an online report Thursday, Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020