Bengaluru Police Commissioner is trying to fix Congress leaders in violence case: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday alleged Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant is trying to fix Congress leaders in the violence case which was dictated by BJP leaders and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. "Bengaluru Police Commissioner is trying to fix Congress leaders in the violence case which was dictated by BJP leaders and CM BS Yediyurappa. It is the failure of Police that led to the Bengaluru violence," Shivakumar said while addressing a gathering here.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. A total of 415 accused has been arrested so far in connection with the violence. (ANI)