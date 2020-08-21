PM Modi wishes 'hardworking' Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday, saying that he is doing path-breaking work to transform the state and to empower its youth.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday, saying that he is doing path-breaking work to transform the state and to empower its youth. "Birthday wishes to the hardworking Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu ji. He is doing path-breaking work to transform Arunachal Pradesh and empower the youth of the state. May Almighty bless him with long and healthy life in service of the people," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Khandu became India's youngest Chief Minister at 37 years in July 2016. Previously, he had served as Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki's government. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Pema Khandu
- Arunachal Pradesh
- CM
- Nabam Tuki
- India
ALSO READ
National Education Policy is set to lay foundation of new India of 21st century: PM Narendra Modi on NEP.
Pained by plane accident in Kozhikode; authorities are at the spot providing all assistance to the affected: PM Narendra Modi.
Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan about the situation, says PM Narendra Modi on the plane accident in Kozhikode.
Alert sounded in Siang river basin in Arunachal Pradesh: Official
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with CMs of six states to review flood situation: PMO.