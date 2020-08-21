Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise above party politics, discuss issues pertaining to public interest: Mayawati appeals to UP MLAs

With Uttar Pradesh Assembly session underway, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati on Friday appealed to legislators to rise above petty politics and discuss issues pertaining to the public interest in the House.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:53 IST
Rise above party politics, discuss issues pertaining to public interest: Mayawati appeals to UP MLAs
Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

With Uttar Pradesh Assembly session underway, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati on Friday appealed to legislators to rise above petty politics and discuss issues pertaining to the public interest in the House. "I have a strong appeal for the MLAs in power and in the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh to discuss the issues of public interest in the current session of Assembly, rise above petty politics and make the administration responsible and accountable," she tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Mayawati asked the MLAs to raise issues of the law and order situation in the state. "Though the issue of development is largely missing from the agenda of the government. But voices must be raised over the violence against the women, oppression of Dalits, Muslims and Brahmin society in the state. Do raise your voices, this is the need of the hour," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Before coming to attend a three-day Assembly session, all employees at the Legislative Assembly have undertaken COVID-19 tests. Seating arrangements for media persons have been made at Tilak Hall. A proper arrangement for parking of vehicles has also been made as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Alabama restarts prep football in test of virus precautions

Its mostly quiet in the Alabama farming community of Thorsby aside from trucks and trains that rumble through bound for someplace larger. Remembering directions to the towns football stadium isnt hard there arent that many roads to take ...

Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito 2-2, who lost his previous two starts, allowed ...

'Drunk History' cancelled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central is no longer moving ahead with the seventh season of the show Drunk History. The comedy series, which ran for six seasons since its debut in 2013, has been canceled by the network, reported Variety.The Derek Waters-hosted ser...

Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFAs club competitions. All four affected games involved positive tests within visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020