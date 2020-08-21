Left Menu
Development News Edition

Departure of Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' unfortunate: Congress

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh has expressed concern over the departure of the Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) ahead of the Assembly polls in Bihar and termed it as "unfortunate". He added that alliance leaders would try to convince Manjhi to stay with the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:16 IST
Departure of Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' unfortunate: Congress
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh has expressed concern over the departure of the Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) ahead of the Assembly polls in Bihar and termed it as "unfortunate". He added that alliance leaders would try to convince Manjhi to stay with the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said, "Departure of Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' is unfortunate. We were constantly in touch with him and will talk to him again regarding the issues. Under what circumstances was he forced to leave the coalition is not known." "Congress wants leaders like Manjhi to remain within the folds of the grand alliance. He has a long political reach and understanding. He has been with the 'Mahagathbandhan' for a long time," the Former Union Minister added.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on Thursday quit the 'Mahagathbandhan but preferred to remain mum on possible future tie-up with any party or alliance in the state ahead of the Assembly polls. The decision to walk out of the five-party opposition coalition in Bihar was taken at the Hindustani Awam Morcha's (HAM) core committee meeting held at Manjhi's residence in Patna.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar now comprises of the RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). The Assembly elections in Bihar are due to take place in the month of October or November. The polls are likely to be keenly contested between the Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan'. The Bihar Assembly strength is 243.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Xinhua Silk Road: The 5th international chili expo kicks off in Southwest China's Guizhou Province

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 5th Guizhou Zunyi International Chili Expo kicked off on August 18 in Zunyi, a major chili planting region in southwest Chinas Guizhou Province. The expo, which was held for the fifth session this ye...

Forevermark presents its first virtual forum in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 21 ANIBusinessWire India Staying true to the resilience and purpose that diamonds reflect in their sparkle through all odds, including the ongoing pandemic, Forevermark - the diamond brand from De Beers Group - ...

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home...

Cipla and Stempeutics collaborate for launch of Stempeucel®, first 'Made in India' Cell Therapy to treat Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI)

- First approved allogeneic cell therapy product globally for the treatment of CLI - Developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, breakthrough treatment designed to address root cause of the disease at an affordable cost - Cipla ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020