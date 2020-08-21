AP CM cancels visit to Srisailam
Amaravati, Aug 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday cancelled his scheduled trip to Srisailam following the fire accident in the left bank power house on the neighbouring Telangana side late Thursday night. He was supposed to conduct puja for the new Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.
Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to reach Srisailam at 11 am and conduct an inspection of the project site. A review meeting with Water Resources Department officials was also planned.
A CMO release said the Chief Minister cancelled the trip following the fire mishap in the left bank power house. Expressing grief over the incident, he directed the AP officials to extend all required assistance to their Telanagna counterparts to handle the situation.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI
