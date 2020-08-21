Left Menu
Russia has not contacted us, Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya says

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday that Russia had not made contact with her campaign, speaking at her first press conference since fleeing into exile last week following a disputed presidential election. Tsikhanouskaya has led the biggest challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule of Belarus.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:33 IST
Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday that Russia had not made contact with her campaign, speaking at her first press conference since fleeing into exile last week following a disputed presidential election.

Tsikhanouskaya has led the biggest challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule of Belarus. Mass protests broke out against Lukashenko, accusing him of rigging the August 9 election, which he denies. Russia has warned the West not to intervene and offered military help to Minsk.

