Russia has not contacted us, Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya says
Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday that Russia had not made contact with her campaign, speaking at her first press conference since fleeing into exile last week following a disputed presidential election. Tsikhanouskaya has led the biggest challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule of Belarus.Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:33 IST
Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday that Russia had not made contact with her campaign, speaking at her first press conference since fleeing into exile last week following a disputed presidential election.
Tsikhanouskaya has led the biggest challenge to President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule of Belarus. Mass protests broke out against Lukashenko, accusing him of rigging the August 9 election, which he denies. Russia has warned the West not to intervene and offered military help to Minsk.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Russia
- Belarusian
- Minsk
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
8 Western nations urge Russian forces to leave Georgia
Belarus says alleged Russian mercenaries detained last week broke the law - Belta
Athletics-Russian junior pole vaulter pins hopes on Belarus for international career
Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - Belta
Ukraine expects to swap 100 prisoners with Russian-backed separatists within weeks