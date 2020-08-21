Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence faults 'negative' DNC, previews next week's RNC themes

Trump also has called himself a “law and order president.” “We don't have to make a choice between supporting law enforcement and supporting our African American families,” Pence argued Friday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:13 IST
Pence faults 'negative' DNC, previews next week's RNC themes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Previewing themes for next week's Republican Party convention, Vice President Mike Pence promised a heavy focus on GOP support for law and order as he drew a contrast with Democrats for a "negative" tone at their gathering and failure to acknowledge violence plaguing some US cities. "We're going to make sure that the American people see the choice here," Pence said.

President Donald Trump and Pence have blamed outbreaks of violence on a radical left, which they have sought to associate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, as emblematic of the type of agenda they would pursue if elected. Trump made clear after the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, and the protests that sprang up around the country calling for changes to policing that he sides with law enforcement. Trump also has called himself a "law and order president." "We don't have to make a choice between supporting law enforcement and supporting our African American families," Pence argued Friday. "We have done both from the beginning of this administration. We're going to continue to do both." He said that support would be prominently featured next week.

"We're going to talk about how we're going to support law and order, support the men and women of law enforcement, and get ready to hear a lot about that next week," Pence said. Pence appeared on morning TV talk shows to counter Democrats and promote the Republican viewpoint hours after Democrats wrapped their four-day convention. Biden and Harris accepted the Democratic Party nominations for president and vice president, respectively.

Republicans plan to nominate Trump and Pence at their four-day celebration. Pence promised a "great lineup of leaders" next week along with a "great number of voices from all across the country to talk about what this president has done." Among known speakers are Trump, Pence and first lady Melania Trump.

The vice president said he was turned off by the negativity shown by Democrats, who argued Trump is unfit to lead the country for another four years. Former President Barack Obama, a frequent target of Trump's broadsides, warned that democracy itself is at risk under Trump. "I didn't watch much of it and, frankly, I couldn't watch much of it," Pence said. "There was so much negativity, nothing but ad hominem attacks." Pence appeared Friday on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, ABC, CBS and CNN.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Economic slump but government planning to spend resources on image correction, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on image correction even as the country faces economic slump and unemployment. He said in a tweet that the country was also fac...

Haryana Police arrest 3, seize 30 kgs of charas from Charkhi Dadri

The Haryana Police arrested three people and seized 30 kilograms of charas cannabis which was being smuggled in a car into the Charkhi Dadri district from the Nepal Border, informed the police on Friday. Talking to media the Haryana Police ...

Norway finmin summons central bank in bid to defuse wealth fund crisis

Norways finance minister said on Friday he had called the central bank governor to a meeting in a bid to defuse a crisis over the appointment of a wealthy businessman to run the countrys 1.1 trillion sovereign fund. Norges Bank said in Marc...

Sydney Thunder rope in Lauren Smith on two-year deal

Sydney Thunder on Friday announced the signing of all-rounder Lauren Smith to a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Womens Big Bash League WBBL season. The off-spinning all-rounder joins Thunder after five seasons at the Sydney Sixers, wher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020