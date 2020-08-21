Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland speaker, ruling PDA appeal to NPF not to withdraw from legislators' forum on Naga pol issue

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer and ruling People's Democratic Alliance(PDA) have appealed to opposition NPF to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the Joint Legislators' Forum (JLF) on Naga political issue.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:30 IST
Nagaland speaker, ruling PDA appeal to NPF not to withdraw from legislators' forum on Naga pol issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer and ruling People's Democratic Alliance(PDA) have appealed to opposition NPF to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the Joint Legislators' Forum (JLF) on Naga political issue. The speaker has written to NPF legislature party leader T R Zeliang urging him to review his party's decision and sent a copy of the resolution adopted in a meeting of the PDA lawmakers held on Thursday.

"It has taken 23 long years for all the stakeholders to arrive at the present situation wherein we have all witnessed significant progress. "At such a crucial juncture let us continue to support and proactively facilitate with all stakeholders through the JLF," Longkumer said in his letter.

PDA during its meeting extended its support to the peace process as an active facilitator to create an atmosphere that is conducive for a political solution to the issued. It welcomed the Centre's initiative to resume the Indo-Naga political dialogue with "utmost seriousness in the collective endeavor for a political solution that will pave the way for peace, progress and all-round development", according to the resolution.

The ruling party extended its support to the peace process as an active facilitator to create an atmosphere that is conducive for a political solution to the issue, it said. "The PDA also appealed to the NPF Legislature Party to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the Joint Legislators' Forum in the greater interest of Naga society, so that we continue to set aside all differences and rise above party affiliations in order to strive towards the realization of the people's desire which is lasting and genuine peace," the resolution said.

The PDA resolution was signed by its partners - NDPP President Chingwang Konyak and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along. The NPF Legislature Party had on Tuesday decided to withdraw its members from the JLF on the Naga political issue, stating that it failed to make any progress to resolve the imbroglio due to the half-hearted approach of the present-day government.

The NPF alleged that the JLF has become a "mere forum" and failed to prepare any tangible roadmap for resolving the Naga political issue. All members of the 60-seat Assembly are part of the JLF. The forum also has a 20-member core committee, comprising of five NPF MLAs.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. &#160; &#160; &#160...

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretex...

Iraq: UN Mission condemns killings of activists in Basra

Riham Yacoub, a medical doctor, was killed on Wednesday. Her death came in the midst protests in the city, demanding accountability for the killing of another activist, Tahseen Oussama, who was murdered on 14 August.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020