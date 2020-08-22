Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic convention's closing night TV audience rises in early estimates

The closing night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention attracted roughly 21.8 million primetime television viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen data, suggesting the final tally will show the biggest audiences for the week. The number covers viewership across six broadcast and cable networks from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Eastern time.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 00:07 IST
Democratic convention's closing night TV audience rises in early estimates
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The closing night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention attracted roughly 21.8 million primetime television viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen data, suggesting the final tally will show the biggest audiences for the week.

The number covers viewership across six broadcast and cable networks from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. It does not include people who watched via online platforms. Updated figures are expected later on Friday. Thursday's proceedings concluded with Joe Biden accepting the party's nomination for president in a speech delivered live from his home state of Delaware.

Early data for the previous night showed 21.4 million people tuned in. The number rose to 22.8 million when additional networks were added. TV viewership has lagged from the Democratic convention in 2016, when Democrats nominated Hillary Clinton. But the TV figures do not include online platforms that have jumped in popularity in the past four years as traditional TV viewership has declined.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and EU hatch mini-deal to cut lobster, other tariffs

The United States and the European Union on Friday announced a mini-deal valued at around 200 million to cut import tariffs on a small range of products, including U.S. lobsters, in a sign of easing transatlantic trade tensions. The two, wh...

New Canadian face mask plant to help avoid 'terrifying' shortages during pandemic - premier

A 3M Co Canadian plant capable of supplying 50 million N95 face masks a year will help stave off terrifying shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the leader of Canadas most populous province said on Friday.Ottawa and the province of On...

Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez announced Friday. Martinez noted that surgery is an option for the reigning World Series MVP...

U.S. Postal Service launches election mail website ahead of elections

The U.S. Postal Service said on Friday it has launched a new election mail website, as a part of its efforts to ensure voters have correct information about voting by mail for the November presidential election. The Postal Service said it h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020