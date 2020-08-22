Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are open, transparent and non-partisan; denounces hate in any form: Facebook India

Facebook has always been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform which enables people to express themselves freely, said Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 08:41 IST
We are open, transparent and non-partisan; denounces hate in any form: Facebook India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook has always been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform which enables people to express themselves freely, said Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India. The statement from the social media giant came on Friday after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology summoned representatives of the company on September 2 to hear their views on prevention of misuse of social media platforms, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday.

Mohan said that the platform "denounces hate in any form" and their community standards have clear and detailed policies against hate speech, prohibiting attack on people on the basis of religion, ethnicity, caste, and national origin. Moreover, it added that these "ever-evolving" policies have been developed with help from experts both inside and outside the company, to enable understanding of different perspectives on safety and expression. It also said that "like a truly diverse organization, our employees represent a varied political spectrum who have either served in many administrations or have political experience and take immense pride in being active contributors to public service" and asserted that despite their political affiliations the employees perform their duties and implement their policies in a "fair and non-partisan" way.

Mohan said that the platform has removed and will continue to remove content posted by social figures in India when it violates the Community Standards. "We've made progress on tackling hate speech on our platform, but we need to do more. Last week, we shared our latest enforcement numbers, reporting that we removed 22.5 million pieces of hate speech content in the second quarter of 2020 (up from just 1.6 million pieces of hate speech removed in the last quarter of 2017)," he said.

He added that the company aims to be an ally for India where the platforms preserve the "pluralistic character of a democracy" by offering the freedom for people to express, and for entrepreneurs to build new things while "also protecting society from broader harm." Earlier, the Congress party had raised the issue of bias between Facebook and WhatsApp executives towards the BJP.

On the basis of a report published in an American newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Facebook and WhatsApp are controlled by BJP and RSS in India. Describing the matter as shocking, the Congress has demanded the formation of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate it. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS operative held in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from central Delhis Ridge Road area, a senior officer said on Saturday. The accused was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fi...

OP Khaitan & Co Managing Partner Gautam Khaitan bags Indian Achievers Award 2020

OP Khaitan Co Managing Partner Gautam Khaitan has been conferred with the prestigious Indian Achievers Award 2020 in recognition of Outstanding Achievement in the field of Professional Consultancy. Gautam Khaitan has experience of more tha...

Lawyers: Autopsy suggests inmate suffered during execution

An inmate suffered extreme pain as he received a dose of pentobarbital during just the second federal execution following a 17-year lag, according to court filings by lawyers representing one of the inmates scheduled to be executed next. Th...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 59,610

Mexico City Mexico, August 22 ANISputnik The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. He also said on late Friday that the num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020