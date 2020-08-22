Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus blocks over 50 news websites amid large protests

Authorities in Belarus have blocked more than 50 news media websites reporting on how the country has been shaken by two weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign after 26 years in power.

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:28 IST
Belarus blocks over 50 news websites amid large protests
On Friday, the state publishing house stopped printing two top independent newspapers, the Narodnaya Volya and Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing an equipment malfunction. Image Credit: Flickr

Authorities in Belarus have blocked more than 50 news media websites reporting on how the country has been shaken by two weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign after 26 years in power. The Belarusian Association of Journalists reported the shutdowns Saturday, which including sites for the U.S.-funded Radio Liberty and Belsat, a Polish-funded satellite TV channel focusing on neighbouring Belarus.

On Friday, the state publishing house stopped printing two top independent newspapers, the Narodnaya Volya and Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing an equipment malfunction. Protests unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration broke out after the Aug. 9 presidential election, which election officials say handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office in a landslide.

Protesters allege the official results are fraudulent and are calling for Lukashenko to resign. Police responded harshly in the first days of the protests, arresting some 7,000 people and harshly beating many of them.

But the police crackdown only widened the scope of the protests, and anti-government strikes have been called at some of the country's main factories, former bases of support for Lukashenko. Some police have posted videos of themselves burning their uniforms and quitting. In an enormous show of defiance, an estimated 200,000 protesters rallied Aug. 16 in the capital, Minsk. Lukashenko's main election challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has called for another massive show of opposition at a protest Sunday.

"We are closer than ever to our dream," she said in a video message from Lithuania, where she took refuge after the election. Some previous presidential challengers in Belarus have been jailed for years. Public shows of support for Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, have been comparatively modest. A pro-government rally in Minsk on Aug. 16 attracted about a quarter as many people as the protest march. On Saturday, only about 25 people showed up for a bicycle ride to show support for the president.

On Saturday, hundreds of women dressed in white formed a chain in Minsk as a sign of protest and a larger demonstration was expected in the evening. "Threats, intimidation, blocking no longer work. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians are telling him 'go away'' from all corners and squares," said Anna Skuratovich, one of the women in the chain.

Protesters say they are fed up with the country's declining living standards and have been angered at Lukashenko's dismissal of the coronavirus pandemic. Lukashenko alleges that the protests are inspired by Western forces including the United States and that NATO is deploying forces near Belarus' western border. The alliance firmly denies that claim.

On Saturday, Lukashenko renewed the allegation during a visit to a military exercise in the Grodno region, near the borders of Poland and Lithuania. "You see that they are already dragging an 'alternative president' here," he said, referring to Tsikhanouskaya. "Military support is evident — the movement of NATO troops to the borders." Lukashenko later spoke to a rally of several thousand supporters in Grodno, where he threatened to close factories that are on strike as of Monday. Strikes have hit some of the country's major companies, including vehicle and fertilizer manufacturers, a potential blow to the largely state-controlled economy.

Authorities on Friday threatened demonstrators with criminal charges in a bid to stop the protests. Investigators also summoned several opposition activists for questioning as part of a criminal probe into a council they created with the goal of coordinating a transition of power for the former Soviet republic of 9.5 million.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an ...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

The Dallas Mavericks listed point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for Sundays playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old star sustained the injury Friday night in a 130-122 Game 3 loss to t...

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020