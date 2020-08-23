Left Menu
Development News Edition

Letter by Congress leaders unfortunate, says Gehlot

The letter by former ministers and some MPs was believed to have been written a few weeks ago and sets the stage for a stormy CWC meeting where issues flagged by dissenters are expected to be discussed and debated. Gehlot said Congress president Sonia Gandhi took reins of the party in 1998 and despite all challenges, she continued holding the party united.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 19:25 IST
Letter by Congress leaders unfortunate, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Gandhi family has kept the party united and the letter written by senior Congress leaders over party leadership is an unfortunate move. He said the leaders who are said to have written the letter have worked with the party for long and this was not expected of them.

"I am not aware of any such letter but if this is true, then it is unfortunate. They all have worked with the party for so long and the move of the letter is uncalled for," Gehlot told PTI. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

While two dozen Congress leaders, including some ex ministers, have written to party president Sonia Gandhi for overhaul of the organizational structure and changes to the leadership, some leaders close to Rahul have also written to the CWC pressing for the Gandhi scion's return as chief. The letter by former ministers and some MPs was believed to have been written a few weeks ago and sets the stage for a stormy CWC meeting where issues flagged by dissenters are expected to be discussed and debated.

Gehlot said Congress president Sonia Gandhi took reins of the party in 1998 and despite all challenges, she continued holding the party united. "She became the party president in 1998 in challenging circumstances and has been the saviour of the party. Today, despite her health issues, she is still holding the 'Congress Kunba' (party) united. Is it a small thing?" Gehlot added.

"Democracy is under threat and a struggle for saving democracy is going on and therefore, we should not step back. The Gandhi family has kept the party united and in the time of crisis; we need them," he said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kovač draws 1st game in charge of Monaco in French league

Former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovas first game in charge of Monaco saw his new side rally from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Reims on Sunday. Kova was fired by Bayern last November despite leading the German giant which faced Paris Saint-...

Gold smuggling case; agencies probing alleged import of holy books from UAE "without proper documentation"

Central agencies probing the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala are now focusing their probe into the alleged import of holy books to the state from the UAE via diplomatic channel without proper documentation, official sources said h...

50 deaths, 1,136 fresh virus cases in Punjab; infection tally 41,779

Punjab on Sunday recorded its second highest fatality count after 50 more people died from coronavirus even as 1,136 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 41,779. According to a medical bulletin, the disease has claimed 1,086 li...

Deputies: Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute

A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanour after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbours over their yard signs. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020