Left Menu
Development News Edition

How much more people of other languages should sacrifice for

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 19:59 IST
How much more people of other languages should sacrifice for
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Flaying the AYUSH secretary's conduct for allegedly asking non-Hindi participants to leave a training program, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday asked whether it was done with "shameless excitement" to impose Hindi. The former Chief Minister also asked how much more people of other languages including Kannadigas have to sacrifice in this country for not knowing Hindi.

Referring to the reported incident, where those who did not understand Hindi were asked to leave an online training session held by the AYUSH department, by its secretary Rajesh Kotecha, citing his inability to speak English, Kumaraswamy asked: "is this a request for not knowing English or a shameless excitement to impose Hindi?" In a series of tweets in Kannada, he said constitutional federalism is the mantra for this country's unity, every language here is part of the federal structure. "When such is the situation, isn't asking people to go out of the training program for not knowing to speak in Hindi, a violation of the federal system? anti constitution?" he asked.

Seeking to know how much more people of other languages including Kannadigas have to sacrifice in this country for not knowing Hindi, Kumaraswamy demanded immediate action against Kotecha, who has "obsession for Hindi supremacy", as he urged to respect the federal system. Recently, alleging that political leaders from the South were deprived of opportunities by "Hindi politics and discrimination", Kumaraswamy had said it has prevented many South Indians from becoming the Prime Minister.

He had also accused the ruling class of ignoring the south with "disdain", and raised concerns over Kannadigas allegedly being denied opportunities from getting jobs as for many government and public sector jobs, one has to write exams either in English or Hindi.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP:One drowns in river; two bodies retrieved from nullah

A 44-year-old man drowned while crossing a river in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In another incident, bodies of two men who were swept away while crossing the bridge on a swollen nullah in a car in Dewas dist...

Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fornite' creator would hurt its games

Microsoft Corp on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Incs threat to cut off the creator of Fortnite from Apples developer tools would hurt Microsofts gaming business, as well as other game developers.The filing came in a dispute betwe...

Panel suggests full term for PM Oli, complete executive power for Prachanda: Senior NCP leader

A six-member panel formed by the ruling Nepal Communist Party to resolve the bitter intra-party rift has suggested that Prime Minister K P Oli should complete his five-year tenure, while executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda be al...

Golf-Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales

Frances Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open on Sunday. Langasque, 25, produced six birdies in a bogey-free round of six-under-par 65 to surge through a congested leaderbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020