Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hopelessness has engulfed J&K due to BJP govt's wrong policies: CPI(M) leader

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is disappointing and hopelessness has engulfed the whole region because of the BJP government's wrong decisions and policies," he said in a statement. The Left leader said the joint resolution, now known as the Gupkar declaration, of six political parties, stating that they will strive for reverting to the pre-August 5, 2019 position, is a significant decision.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 20:19 IST
Hopelessness has engulfed J&K due to BJP govt's wrong policies: CPI(M) leader
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is disappointing as hopelessness has engulfed the entire region due to the BJP government's "wrong decisions and policies". "The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is disappointing and hopelessness has engulfed the whole region because of the BJP government's wrong decisions and policies," he said in a statement.

The Left leader said the joint resolution, now known as the Gupkar declaration, of six political parties, stating that they will strive for reverting to the pre-August 5, 2019 position, is a significant decision. "It is the responsibility of the political parties to get the people out of this hopeless situation and it is a welcome step that they have initiated the process," he said.

Tarigami said he expects more people from all regions and communities to join the process so that the dignity of Jammu and Kashmir is restored. "We stand by the unity and diversity of the historic state of Jammu and Kashmir. Any division of the state is unacceptable to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," he said. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said the foundations of the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India "were assaulted on 5th August 2019 and it was accompanied by repressive measures meant to silence people and coerce them into submission".

However, the unanimity amongst political parties that the time has come to collectively struggle to get back the erstwhile state's special status and restore the constitutional guarantees forcibly taken away is a welcome step, he added. The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 last year and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP:One drowns in river; two bodies retrieved from nullah

A 44-year-old man drowned while crossing a river in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In another incident, bodies of two men who were swept away while crossing the bridge on a swollen nullah in a car in Dewas dist...

Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fornite' creator would hurt its games

Microsoft Corp on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Incs threat to cut off the creator of Fortnite from Apples developer tools would hurt Microsofts gaming business, as well as other game developers.The filing came in a dispute betwe...

Panel suggests full term for PM Oli, complete executive power for Prachanda: Senior NCP leader

A six-member panel formed by the ruling Nepal Communist Party to resolve the bitter intra-party rift has suggested that Prime Minister K P Oli should complete his five-year tenure, while executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda be al...

Golf-Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales

Frances Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open on Sunday. Langasque, 25, produced six birdies in a bogey-free round of six-under-par 65 to surge through a congested leaderbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020