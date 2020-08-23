Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump will focus on American people during Republican convention: WH Chief of Staff

The event would be mostly in virtual mode like that of the Democratic National Convention, held from August 17 to 20, during which Joe Biden was nominated as the party's presidential candidate along with Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. "This president (Trump) will focus on the American people this week (at RNC)," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News in an interview.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:21 IST
Trump will focus on American people during Republican convention: WH Chief of Staff
Representative Image Image Credit:freevsg.org

US President Donald Trump will focus on American people during the Republican National Convention, White House Chief of Staff said on Sunday. The four-day RNC, beginning on Monday, will formally nominate 77-year-old Trump as the party's presidential candidate.

The RNC will conclude with Trump delivering his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence is also all set to be re-nominated as Trump's running mate by the Republican Party at its convention from August 24 to 27. The event would be mostly in virtual mode like that of the Democratic National Convention, held from August 17 to 20, during which Joe Biden was nominated as the party's presidential candidate along with Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

"This president (Trump) will focus on the American people this week (at RNC)," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News in an interview. Biden, who is challenging Trump in the November 3 presidential elections, lacks actions and it was reflected in his convention speech, he said. "When we look at it...listen that speech that Joe Biden gave, (it) was very much like a speech that he had given in 2008. But this is not about speeches... Biden has been in office for over 40 years. Politicians give speeches. What we're looking for is action. This president (Trump) has shown action each and every day. Joe Biden has barely passed two bills, one of which is trying to run away from because of the left," Meadows said.

Trump, he said, has accomplished more in his first 100 days in office than Biden did in the last 40 years. "It's about action. This president is willing to do that. You'll see a real difference this week when we start focusing on people that the president's policy has actually affected," the chief of staff said. Responding to a question, Meadows said Trump is the one who is standing between achieving American dream and anarchy.

"We don't have to look any further than the streets across the country to see what's happening, you know, supposedly peaceful protests that are now being classified as riots. And this president is the only thing standing between that and anarchy," he said. "But here's what it is. It's about defending the police. It's about making sure that we fund them properly, not defund them. It's about making sure that they have the tools to restore law and order and keep safe communities. This is all about safeties, whether it's in the cities or the suburbs, we need to make sure that we support it," Meadows said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana, Cuba residents evacuate as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast

Coastal residents in low-lying areas of Louisiana and Cuba were evacuating on Sunday, while roads turned to rivers in Haitis capital city, as twin hurricanes threatened the Caribbean and U.S. Gulf Coast.Marco, which strengthened to a hurric...

Indian-American Nikki Haley among star speakers on first day of Republican convention

Popular Indian-American Republican politician and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, will be among the star speakers on the first day of the Republican National Convention beginning on Monday, according to a list r...

Ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar bats for Sonia to continue as Cong chief

Amid calls for a leadership change, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar on Sunday said this is not the time for an electoral exercise that is potentially divisive and the need of the hour is to close ranks. He sai...

Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down flooded into Minsk on Sunday, at one point demonstrating briefly near his residence in a pointed display of opposition to his long rule, before dispersing pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020