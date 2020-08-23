Left Menu
Development News Edition

Selja says Sonia-Rahul sole ray of hope for Congress workers, people of country

With some Congress leaders calling for a change in leadership and an organisational overhaul, the party's Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja on Sunday said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are the "only and sole ray of hope" for Congress workers as well as the people of the country.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:32 IST
Selja says Sonia-Rahul sole ray of hope for Congress workers, people of country
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With some Congress leaders calling for a change in leadership and an organizational overhaul, the party's Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja on Sunday said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are the "only and sole ray of hope" for Congress workers as well as the people of the country. "Some people of the Congress, who enjoyed fruits of power and whose status is because of the party, are today raising questions about our leadership," she said targeting the 20-odd leaders who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking collective leadership and a revamp of major bodies.

"Today, the country needs the bright leadership of Sonia and Rahul. The leadership of both is the only and sole ray of hope for the countrymen and innumerable Congress workers throughout India. Today the hopes of the poor, laborers, farmers, dalits, and youth of the country are focussed on this leadership," Selja, a former Union minister, wrote in a letter to Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, five Territorial Committee presidents of the Congress wrote to all Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, batting for Rahul Gandhi taking over as the party president again. The signatories are Pradeep Chhabra (Territorial Congress Committee president of Chandigarh), Ketan D Patel (Daman and Diu), Kuldeep Sharma (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Hamdullah Sayeed (Lakshadweep), and Mahesh Sharma (Dadra and Nagar Haveli).

They said, "...this is the worst time in India we are facing under the present government and in order to have a strong opposition to combat these inadequacies and inefficient policies of the present government, we need to have in the first place a full fledged leader of our Congress party. And, therefore, it is high time that we elect our president by promoting our ex-President Rahul Gandhi ji.... He can animate both the young and senior leaders, unite their energies, direct their vigor and inventiveness." "It is our earnest and humble request that Shri Rahulji may be unanimously promoted/re-elected as the President of our Congress party during the forthcoming CWC meeting as any further delay may cause incalculable harm to the progress of our Congress party," they wrote. The CWC will meet on Monday.

In a video message, Selja said, "At a time, when we are facing a challenge and when the BJP is trying to weaken our democracy, the need is to further strengthen the hands of our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi so that they can continue to play their role in taking this country forward." "Those people, those forces which are trying to weaken the Congress, I believe there are some elements within Congress who are hand-in-glove with BJP and part of their conspiracy," she said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana, Cuba residents evacuate as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast

Coastal residents in low-lying areas of Louisiana and Cuba were evacuating on Sunday, while roads turned to rivers in Haitis capital city, as twin hurricanes threatened the Caribbean and U.S. Gulf Coast.Marco, which strengthened to a hurric...

Indian-American Nikki Haley among star speakers on first day of Republican convention

Popular Indian-American Republican politician and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, will be among the star speakers on the first day of the Republican National Convention beginning on Monday, according to a list r...

Ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar bats for Sonia to continue as Cong chief

Amid calls for a leadership change, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar on Sunday said this is not the time for an electoral exercise that is potentially divisive and the need of the hour is to close ranks. He sai...

Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down flooded into Minsk on Sunday, at one point demonstrating briefly near his residence in a pointed display of opposition to his long rule, before dispersing pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020