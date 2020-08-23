Have to work in planned manner for 'bigger score' in 2022 Assembly polls: UP BJP chief

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the newly appointed office-bearers of the party's state unit and said they have to work in a planned manner to achieve a "bigger score" in the 2022 Assembly elections.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the newly appointed office-bearers of the party's state unit and said they have to work in a planned manner to achieve a "bigger score" in the 2022 Assembly elections. BJP's UP unit General Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal was present at the meeting. The new team of office-bearers was announced on Saturday.

At the meeting, Singh said all the office-bearers have to work to strengthen the organisation and fulfil the aspirations of the people. "In the 2022 Assembly elections, we have to achieve a bigger score. For that, we have to work in a planned manner," he said.

In the 2017 state elections, the BJP won 312 of the 403 seats, while the Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine seats and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) bagged four seats. Later, the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP parted ways with the BJP. In a statement issued here, the UP BJP said that similar virtual meetings will also be held with the district units of the party.

Singh said that names of 16 vice presidents of the BJP's UP unit have been announced, which included Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, and MLCs Laxman Acharya and Vijay Bahadur Pathak. J P S Rathore, Amarpal Maurya and five others have been made general secretaries while Manish Kapoor and Sanjeev Agarwal have been made treasurers, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh held a virtual meeting with party workers of Lucknow East Assembly constituency. "The country is facing COVID-19 pandemic in a united manner. The Centre and the state government has taken a number of steps. At the onset of the global pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision of giving free foodgrains to 80 crore people. This scheme will continue till November," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also took part in the virtual meeting with Rajnath Singh..

