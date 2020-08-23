Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Cong leaders want Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief

The resolution said that in case she refuses to do so, Rahul Gandhi should take over as the Congress chief. The resolution was passed during a virual meeting presided over by AICC general secretaryMallikarjun Kharge and hosted by party secretary Sampath Kumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 23:52 IST
Maha Cong leaders want Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Congress leaders on Sunday passed a resolution, stating that Sonia Gandhi should continue as the party president. The resolution said that in case she refuses to do so, Rahul Gandhi should take over as the Congress chief.

The resolution was passed during a virtual meeting presided over by AICC general secretaryMallikarjun Kharge and hosted by party secretary Sampath Kumar. "Senior Congress leaders of Maharashtra have hereby unanimously resolved that madam Sonia ji Gandhi should continue as the Congress President as it is only because of her leadership our party came to power," the resolution read.

"She has made several sacrifices to rebuild the party and is still very actively involved in all the decisions pertaining to the party," it said. "After taking charge, she got the Congress in power and in spite of the requests from the all the elected MPs to take up the Prime Minister's role, she refused and handed it over to Shri Manmohan Singh ji, an eminent economist and a very able senior leader," the resolution read.

"Even now, we desire that she should lead the party in the future as well. And in case she refuses our request, we would seek Shri Rahulji Gandhi to immediately take over as the AICC president. "Under his dynamic leadership, the Congress party will regain confidence and faith of the public of this country and his valuable leadership will help party workers strengthen the organization. Not only the Congress party but the entire country needs Rahul Gandhi's leadership," it added.

The resolution was proposed by state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and secondedbyPWD minister Ashok Chavan. The resolution comes in wake of reports that Sonia Gandhi has expressed desire to step down as the interim president. However, the report has been denied by the AICC.

The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund; Israel opens floating cinema and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Had turned down MP Dy CM's post offered by Cong, says Scindia

Gwalior, Aug 23 PTIBJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that although the Congresss top leadership had offered to make him the deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 state polls, when he was still in that party, he...

Washington releases WR Latimer

The Washington Football Team cut wide receiver Cody Latimer on Sunday without him ever playing a down for the team. The NFL placed Latimer on the Commissioners Exempt List on July 27, following an incident in May in which gunshots were fire...

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the presidents residence, before dispersing peacefully. T...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said on Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran even as Tehran acknowledged a recent explosion at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020