Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's opposition Congress to meet after letter seeking leadership changes

India's main opposition Congress Party called a meeting of its highest decision-making body on Monday, following a letter from almost two dozen top leaders seeking changes to the way the party is run. Long a dominant force in Indian politics, the Congress has suffered two heavy defeats in general elections by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, led by current Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:29 IST
India's opposition Congress to meet after letter seeking leadership changes
Congress party logo Image Credit: ANI

India's main opposition Congress Party called a meeting of its highest decision-making body on Monday, following a letter from almost two dozen top leaders seeking changes to the way the party is run.

Long a dominant force in Indian politics, the Congress has suffered two heavy defeats in general elections by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, led by current Prime Minster Narendra Modi. The letter, that calls for better decision making within the party, is a rare challenge to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, that has dominated the Congress since India won independence from colonial power Great Britain in 1947.

The signatories of the letter expect the Gandhi family to either play a proactive role or step down, according to two sources in the party. Over 300 regional Congress politicians have also supported the letter, they added. Local media reported the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi would offer to resign, though several figures in the party, including the chief ministers of Congress-led states, have publicly backed her to continue.

"News of 23 senior most Congress leaders writing (a) letter... is unbelievable and if it is true - it's very unfortunate," Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay on. Supporters of the Gandhi family stood outside party headquarters in the capital New Delhi on Monday, holding placards and shouting slogans.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee is scheduled to begin at 1500 local time on Monday (0930 GMT) Sonia Gandhi took over de-facto leadership of the party last year from her son Rahul. His father, grandmother and great-grandfather have all served as Prime Minster of India.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China's coronavirus vaccine development efforts

China has several novel coronavirus vaccine candidates in the late stage of development. Below is a summary of its efforts to develop vaccines.HOW MANY CHINESE VACCINES ARE IN PHASE 3 Four of the worlds seven vaccines that are in the third ...

Kerala Assembly passes "unanimous resolution" against leasing of Trivandrum airport

The Kerala Assembly Monday passed a unanimous resolution demanding the withdrawal of Union Cabinets decision to lease out the international airport here to Adani Enterprises Ltd. Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said t...

Water level of Yamuna river rises in Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna river has risen and was recorded at 204.38 metres at the Old Railway Bridge here after more than 5,800 cusec water was discharged from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryanas Yamunanagar district, officials said on...

Average salary increment falls to 3.6 pc this fiscal, says survey

Companies doled out an average salary increment of 3.6 per cent in the current fiscal compared to 8.6 per cent in the previous financial year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey. The survey by leading consultancy Deloitte T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020