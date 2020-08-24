Left Menu
Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her from post of party chief

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked Congress Working Committee (CWC) members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:21 IST
Visual from the CWC meeting.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked Congress Working Committee (CWC) members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", sources said. In the virtual meeting, Gandhi asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new President, sources said.

The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, other party leaders including Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony are present at the virtual meeting.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

Various leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar have requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as party President. There is a section in the party who is demanding Rahul Gandhi's return as Congress chief.

Congress units of Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, several leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should be made party president again. However, sources had said, Rahul Gandhi is not ready to take up the post of party President but leaders close to him are hopeful as he is playing an active role in taking on the Narendra Modi Government and looking after the party affairs.

Gandhi, who took the charge of Congress president in 2017 resigned from the post taking responsibility of the defeat of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

