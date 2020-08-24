Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American Nikki Haley among star speakers at Republican convention

The four-day RNC will formally nominate 74-year-old incumbent President Donald Trump as the party's candidate for the November 3 US presidential election. Haley, 48, the two-term Governor of South Carolina, is the only Indian-American leader to be featured in the list of RNC speakers released by the Trump campaign on Sunday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:31 IST
Indian-American Nikki Haley among star speakers at Republican convention
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nikki Haley, popular Indian-American Republican politician and former US envoy to the UN, will be among the star speakers on the first day of the Republican National Convention which begins on Monday, according to a list released by the Trump campaign. The four-day RNC will formally nominate 74-year-old incumbent President Donald Trump as the party's candidate for the November 3 US presidential election.

Haley, 48, the two-term Governor of South Carolina, is the only Indian-American leader to be featured in the list of RNC speakers released by the Trump campaign on Sunday. She is considered as one of the potential presidential candidates of the Republican Party post the Trump era.

Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations during the first two years of the Trump administration, is close to the Trump family and plans to campaign aggressively in his re-election bid over the next several weeks. Born as Nimrata Randhawa in South Carolina, she is the daughter of Indian immigrants from Punjab. Her parents Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa emigrated from Amritsar in Punjab, India.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said: "Over four nights, President Trump's 2020 Convention will honour the great American story, the American people that have written it, and how President Donald J Trump's 'Make America Great Again' agenda has empowered them to succeed". The president's son Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle, an attorney and television news personality, are among the other star speakers on day one of the RNC.

The Republican convention, which would conclude with Trump delivering his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, would be mostly in virtual mode, just like the rival Democratic National Convention, which was held from August 17 to 20. Vice President Mike Pence, 61, will also be re-nominated as Trump's running mate during the convention.

Trump's acceptance speech would be preceded by speeches of top Republican leaders like Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Tom Cotton, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the president's daughter Ivanka Trump among others. Vice President Pence will deliver his acceptance speech on Wednesday. Among speakers listed for Wednesday night are Second Lady Karen Pence, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Joni Ernst, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Congressmen Dan Crenshaw, Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin; and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump and his top advisor Kellyanne Conway are among those featured as the speakers on day three of the convention. But Conway announced on Sunday that she will leave her post at the end of the month. Thus it is unclear if she will still speak at the convention, US media reports said. The First Lady, Melania Trump, would address the convention on Wednesday from the Rose Garden of the White House. This is another first in the history of US presidential elections.

The key speakers on the second day of the convention include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Rand Paul, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Trump's son Eric and daughter Tiffany will also address the convention on August 25, along with other featured speakers like Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson and Nicholas Sandmann.

Prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben will sing the national anthem on Monday for the opening of the Republican National Committee Convention leading to the formal re-nomination of President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence. Recently, 38-year-old Millben, who is also a Helen Hayes Award nominee, greeted India on its 74th Independence Day on August 15 with a melodious rendering of India's national anthem.

Her virtual performance, with music arranged by Grammy nominated composer Daryl Bennett and film executive producer Teodor Vladimirov, for India's 74th Independence Day received global acclaim and has been viewed by millions..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to hire new agencies for mental health units in childcare centres

The Delhi government will be hiring agencies to run its mental health units at its childcare institutions aimed at providing mental health services for children, a government official said on Monday. The Women and Child Development departme...

Haryana speaker, 2 BJP MLAs test COVID-19 positive: Health minister

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, two days before the monsoon session is set to begin here, Health Minister Anil Vij said. Six assembly staffers have also tested positive for ...

'Hasn't said a word of this nature': Cong denies Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remark

The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of colluding with the BJP, saying he has not said a word of that nature nor alluded to it. At a Congress Working Committee CWC meeting, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at ...

New office premises for Delimitation Commission opened

New office premises for Delimitation Commission was opened by Justice Mrs Ranjana Desai, Chairperson, Delimitation Commission today in the august presence of Sh. Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, Sh. Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020