Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia should continue as party chief or convince Rahul to take up the position: Siddaramaiah

Amid leadership debate in the Congress, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that it is imperative that the party is led by a member of the Gandhi family.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:32 IST
Sonia should continue as party chief or convince Rahul to take up the position: Siddaramaiah
Congress Leader Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid leadership debate in the Congress, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that it is imperative that the party is led by a member of the Gandhi family. In a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, he urged her to continue as the party chief or convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the position if she feels her health may not permit full-fledged dedication.

Siddaramaiah said Congress is in a similar situation today as it was in 1977 and 1998. He said not just the party but the "country is in a crisis" and there was a need for Congress to protect the principles enshrined in the constitution. "India is under undeclared emergency and the democratic pillars are constantly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party. In these difficult times, it is the need of the hour for a formidable opposition like Indian National Congress to protect the principles enshrined in the Constitution and be the voice of the nation. We, as a party, should be united to be effective in our relentless fight to make our country better," Karnataka Congress leader said.

He said this is possible only if Gandhi family leads the party and "it is the opinion of all leaders, supporters, and party workers". "Hence, it is imperative that the party should be led by the Gandhi family. I humbly request you to continue as the President of All India Congress Committee, and if you feel that your health may not permit full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the position," the letter said.

Siddaramaiah's letter to Gandhi came after a letter by more than 20 Congress leaders to her in which they suggested sweeping changes in the working of the party including full-time and effective leadership, elections to Congress Working Committee and a collective institutional leadership mechanism to guide the revival of the party. Sonia Gandhi has been interim chief of the party for over a year after Rahul Gandhi stepped down in 2019 after the second successive debacle of Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi had earlier been party chief for nearly 19 years. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to pay more than $110 million in back taxes in France

Facebooks French subsidiary has agreed to pay more than 100 million euros 118 million in back taxes, including a penalty, after a ten-year audit of its accounts by French tax authorities, the company said on Monday. France, which is pushing...

Berlinale 2021 to be physical event, acting awards go gender neutral

In an avant garde move, Berlinale festival directors on Monday announced the 2021 edition of the movie gala will be merging the performance awards, paving the way for a gender neutral category. Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, direct...

World News Roundup: Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning; New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning, says GermanyGermany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic...

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidateCatalent Inc said on Monday it will manufacture active ingredient for AstraZeneca Plc and the University of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020