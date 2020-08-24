Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters scuffle with police in Charlotte ahead of Republican convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term on Monday. A few dozen demonstrators and law enforcement clashed on Sunday night near the site where delegates are gathering to formally select Trump as their party's candidate for the Nov. 3 election, Reuters images showed.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:57 IST
Protesters scuffle with police in Charlotte ahead of Republican convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term on Monday.

A few dozen demonstrators and law enforcement clashed on Sunday night near the site where delegates are gathering to formally select Trump as their party's candidate for the Nov. 3 election, Reuters images showed. Officers arrested four people and used pepper spray on the crowd, which had blocked traffic and, according to officials, also assaulted police.

"Crowds continued to block traffic and prevent buses and cars from moving," the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter, describing one of the incidents. "While officers were clearing the intersection, they deployed pepper spray and made two arrests."

In separate social media posts, the police department described demonstrators interfering with an arrest and assaulting officers who were trying to clear a path for a slow-moving vehicle. Reuters could not verify the law enforcement account. One protester interviewed by the Charlotte Observer said he was representing a group called Unemployed Action that is trying to bring attention to what it described as Republicans' failure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump will travel on Monday to North Carolina, where he will be formally nominated at a convention that was scaled back due to the pandemic. Nearly 100 protesters gathered near the Westin Charlotte, the hotel where the delegates are gathered, chanting epithets about Trump on Sunday. Demonstrators blocked traffic and moved barricades.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa Congress welcomes CWC resolution on Sonia Gandhi

Goa Congress on Monday welcomed the party working committees CWC resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened. The CWC has also authorised Sonia Gandhi to effect necessary organisation...

Union education minister calls for exam reforms in National Institute of Open Schooling

The National Institute of Open Schooling needs to introduce reforms in its examination process so that the integrity of the institution cannot be questioned, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. He made the c...

Germany to issue 'green bonds' worth up to $13B this year

The German government plans to generate up to 11 billion euros 13 billion for clean transportation and renewable energy projects this year by issuing so-called green bond, officials said on Monday. The step is part of an effort to meet dema...

Akal Takht rejects Langah's fresh clemency appeal

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday rejected a clemency appeal of excommunicated Sucha Singh Langah, a former Akali minister, saying the Sikh community would continue to socially boycott him. The decision came after Langahs s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020