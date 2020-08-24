Left Menu
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests COVID-19 positive

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:46 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister took to Twitter to announce his positive status.

"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar said. On August 20, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for COVID-19.

Khattar who had a meeting with Shekhawat said he had decided to self isolate himself at home. (ANI)

