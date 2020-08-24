Left Menu
Right after CWC meet, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, others meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

Minutes after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concluded, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari arrived at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:17 IST
Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor leaves from Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Minutes after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting concluded, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari arrived at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday. The meeting at Azad's residence was held as the press briefing by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala was ongoing and ended an hour later following which the leaders left for their respective destinations.

It is noteworthy that all the aforementioned leaders were signatories to the letter written by over 20 leaders in which they had sought sweeping changes including "full time" active leadership, a mechanism for collective leadership to guide the party's revival and demanded elections to CWC. The CWC in its unanimous resolution after the meeting had said that "CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture".

It said the responsibility of every Congress worker and leader today is to fight the pernicious assault on India's democracy, pluralism and diversity by the Modi Government. The resolution said inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public for and urged and advises all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora in the interest of propriety and discipline.

The CWC also asked Sonia Gandhi to continue as the interim president of the party till the next AICC session is convened and further authorised her to make appropriate organisational changes that she may deem fit to take on the many challenges facing the country and the party. (ANI)

