Amaravati website launched to gather public opinion: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that a new website was launched to gather opinion from people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

24-08-2020
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

TDP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that a new website was launched to gather opinion from people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh. "Apart from ticking yes or no for Amaravati as the only capital of the State, the respondents can also leave their testimonials on the website. As a responsible political party, the TDP is doing this in order to empower the people and give further strength to their voice at a time when their State is facing a huge danger," he said.

Naidu launched the new website www.apwithamaravati.com Chandrababu Naidu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was going ahead with his "destructive and conspiratorial strategies" to virtually reduce the entire state into a burial ground.

In the past 15 months of his rule, Reddy has not ushered any development in any region with not a single new road laid nor a single construction taken up anywhere, he said. The TDP chief asserted that the State government had no legal or moral right to shift the capital out of Amaravati considering the fact that the agreements reached with the farmers were unbreachable.

"There were conditions laid down that the farmers would have no right to question the government on development works in Amaravati. At the same time, the government would have to fully honour capital construction and development commitments without fail. They gave lands only for one capital but not 3 capitals," Naidu said. He further asked whether the Jagan regime could give suitable compensation to the farmers as the commercial rates of their lands would go up to as high as Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore per acre in one single project like HappyNest housing complex. With his unrealistic and impractical ideas like 3 Capitals, the Chief Minister was bringing all-round devastation to Andhra Pradesh as a whole. The future of 4.9 crore people was in danger now. The YSRCP Government has no right to continue in power for five years to crush and destroy the State with its demolition drives, he contended.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the destructive tendencies were in the DNA of Jaganmohan Reddy, considering how he began demolition of the State beginning with a valuable public property like Praja Vedika. "Since he became the CM, the state became an address for destructions, cancellations and demolitions. From the beginning, Jagan Reddy tried to tarnish Amaravati saying that it was flood-prone. Even the National Green Tribunal had certified that Amaravati had no flood threat as there were no such impacts witnessed in the last 100 years," he added. (ANI)

