Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisia prime minister designate announces a technocratic government

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 25-08-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 04:41 IST
Tunisia prime minister designate announces a technocratic government

Tunisia's prime minister-designate Hichem Mechichi has announced on Monday a cabinet of independent technocrats without parties, seeking to distance the government from political conflicts and focus on reviving the ailing economy.

Mechichi, 46, is an independent, and he was an interior minister in the government of Elyes Fakhfakh who resigned in July over allegations of a conflict of interest.

Premier named the liberal economist Ali Kooli as minister of Economy, finance and investment. Kooli is CEO of Arab Banking Corporation(ABC Bank) in Tunisia. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relati...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Belarus arrests opposition figures, calls in Nobel laureate after mass protestsThe authorities in Belarus arrested two leading opposition figures on Monday and called a Nobel laureate in ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Evangelical leader Falwell said to resign university post in wake of personal scandalsJerry Falwell Jr, whose endorsement helped power Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, has resig...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ovechkin named EA Sports NHL 21 cover athleteAlex Ovechkin was named the EA Sports NHL 21 cover athlete on Monday, making the Washington Capitals superstar captain just the second player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020