Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 07:33 IST
FACTBOX-Quotes from Trump, supporters at U.S. Republican Convention

U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off the four-day Republican National Convention on Monday with remarks to Republicans who formally backed his bid for a second term, followed by the main event featuring speeches by "everyday Americans."

Here are quotes from Trump's speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, and other speakers. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election. We're going to win." "What they're doing is using COVID to steal an election. They're using COVID to defraud the American people - all of our people - of a fair and free election."

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER OF THE YOUNG CONSERVATIVES GROUP, TURNING POINT USA: "America is a gift from God, preserved only by heroes who dared to fight and protect it as their own."

"In this country it means you can speak your mind without retribution - without being kicked off of social media by a self-righteous censor in Silicon Valley. It means you can freely practice your religion and that church is more essential than a casino. And it means that we judge people on actions not on their immutable characteristics." "The American way of life is being dismantled by a group of bitter, deceitful, vengeful activists who have never built anything in their lives."

TANYA WEINREIS, WHO OWNS A CHAIN OF COFFEE SHOPS IN MONTANA: “I am so grateful that we have leaders like President Trump standing up for us. ... Thank you, President Trump - it is so exciting to be a part of this great American comeback story."

KIM KLACIK, RUNNING FOR THE U.S. CONGRESS IN MARYLAND: "I want Baltimore to be an example to Republicans around the country that we can compete in our inner cities if we reach out to the citizens and deliver real results. President Trump is bringing this country back roaring. He’s bringing the American Spirit to life - for all Americans."

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIR RONNA MCDANIEL: "The truth is, there's only one person who has empathized with everyday Americans, and actually been fighting for them over the past four years, and that is President Donald Trump."

HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER AND NFL RUNNING BACK: “It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

"He keeps right on fighting to improve the lives of black Americans and all Americans. He works night and day. He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field." VERNON JONES, REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GEORGIA HOUSE:

"The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation. We've been forced to be there for decades and generations. But I have news for Joe Biden, we are free. We are free people with free minds." ANDREW POLLACK, WHOSE DAUGHTER MEADOW WAS KILLED IN THE 2018 PARKLAND, FLORIDA, SCHOOL SHOOTING:

“I got to see who President Trump really is. He’s a good man and a great listener. And he cuts through the BS." "I truly believe the safety of our kids depends on whether this man is re-elected. I hope you’ll join me in helping to make that happen."

MARK AND PATRICIA MCCLOSKEY, THE COUPLE WHO BRANDISHED GUNS AGAINST ANTI-RACISM PROTESTERS IN ST. LOUIS: "These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you. So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America."

"At this moment in history, if you stand up for yourself and for the values our country was founded on, the mob - spurred on by their allies in the media - will try to destroy you." KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, FUND-RAISER AND GIRLFRIEND OF DONALD TRUMP JR:

"President Trump believes in you. He emancipates and lifts you up to live your American Dream. You are capable, you are qualified, you are powerful, and you have the ability to choose your life, and determine your destiny!" "Don’t let the Democrats take you for granted. Don’t let them step on you. Don’t let them destroy your families, your lives, and your future."

(Compiled by Sonya Hepinstall; Editing by Peter Cooney and Howard Goller)

