Delhi BJP chief urges Anna Hazare to join party's movement against AAP govt
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote a letter to social activist Anna Hazare urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:34 IST
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote a letter to social activist Anna Hazare urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the letter, the BJP leader alleged that AAP has demolished all parameters of "political purity" and further accused it of "planning" the northeast Delhi violence in February, which had left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
"The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to the government in the name of clean and fair politics, has demolished all the parameters of political purity. The people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by the AAP," the letter stated. "Aam Aadmi Party is the new name of social, political and economic corruption and we are constantly fighting against them. Therefore, we request Anna Hazare to come to Delhi and raise voice against corruption and support us in the movement. The voice of Anna Hazare will have to be raised again for the relief of the youth and for people of Delhi who feel betrayed by the Kejriwal government," it added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adesh Gupta
- Delhi
- AAP
- Anna Hazare
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- BJP
ALSO READ
Delhi cop killed after speeding car rams into patrol vehicle
UGC in SC questions decisions by Delhi, Maharashtra to cancel exams amid COVID-19 pandemic
Maharashtra, Delhi refuse to conduct final term exams; SC grants UGC time to respond
Delhi University activates portal for digital degree certificates: HC told
15 pc students enrolled in Delhi govt schools not traceable since lockdown, not attending e-classes