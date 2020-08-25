Odd News Roundup: Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts.Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact
For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts. Instead, the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States. He is now holding off on producing a replica of Joe Biden.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- China
- Joe Biden
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's younger brother passes away
Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital
Donald Trump Jr wishes India on Independence Day
Joe Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination to challenge Donald Trump
Donald Trump 'wrong' president for US, says former first lady Michelle Obama