Biden-Harris admin will make US a socialist country: Top Republcian leaders

Top Republican leaders, including Indian-American Nikki Haley, have warned Americans that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris' victory in the elections will be a "disaster" for the economy and convert the US into a "socialist utopia." On the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday, senior party leaders during their prime-time address said that the future of America was in danger if the November 3 polls resulted in the defeat of President Donald Trump. The four-day mostly-virtual RNC will formally nominate 74-year-old incumbent President Trump as the party's candidate for the November 3 US presidential election. Trump and vice president Mike Pence will be challenged by Biden and his Indian-American running mate Harris.

Former US ambassador to the UN, Haley said, "their vision for America is socialism. And we know that socialism has failed everywhere." "Joe Biden and the socialist left would be a disaster for our economy. But President Trump is leading a new era of opportunity," Haley, the two-time governor of South Carolina, said. The Biden-Harris duo was also criticised by Senator Tim Scott.

"Joe Biden's radical Democrats are trying to permanently transform what it means to be an American. Make no mistake: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution. A fundamentally different America," Senator Scott said. It was not clear if he was alluding to the disastrous Cultural Revolution launched by Chairman Mao Zedong in China from 1966. "If we let them… they will turn our country into a socialist utopia…and history has taught us that path only leads to pain and misery, especially for hard-working people hoping to rise," said the Senator from South Carolina.

Last week, the Democrats, led by Biden, had accused Trump of the same. "The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division," Biden said in his acceptance speech on August 20.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr alleged that Biden's radical leftwing policies would stop US economic recovery cold. "He's already talking about shutting the country down -- again. It's madness," he said.

"Joe Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission. If they get their way, it will no longer be the 'Silent Majority,' it will be the 'Silenced Majority.'," Trump Jr said. Maximo Alvarez from Florida said that Trump is fighting against the forces of socialism, communism, and totalitarianism. "And he will continue to do just that. And what about his opponent and the rest of the DC swamp? I have no doubt they will hand the country over to those dangerous forces," he said.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, alleged that "Biden, Harris and their socialist comrades will fundamentally change this nation." "They want open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty and will selfishly send your jobs back to China, while they get richer! They will defund, dismantle and destroy America's law enforcement... When you are in trouble, and need 911, don't count on the Democrats," she said. "If you want to see the socialist Biden/Harris future for our country, just take a look at California. It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and immaculate environment – and the democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes," Guilfoyle said.

"In President Trump's America we light things up, we don't dim them down. We build things up, we don't burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag! This election is a battle for the Soul of America. Your choice is clear," she said. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said that Biden has made a career in Washington for 47 years promising things he's never delivered.

"This is an election between a party that wants to burn the foundations of our country to the ground, and a party that wants to rebuild and protect our great nation. The left wants to defund the police," he said. Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones said that the Democratic Party has become infected with a pandemic of intolerance, bigotry, socialism, anti-law enforcement bias, and a dangerous tolerance for people who attack others, destroy property, and terrorise the communities.

"That's what this election is all about. And that's why right now -- more than ever before -- America needs Donald Trump in the Oval Office for another four years!" Jones said.