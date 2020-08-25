Left Menu
Development News Edition

U’khand: BJP seeks apology as Cong MLA ‘abuses’ CM in viral video, 'threatens' official

The Uttarakhand BJP Tuesday demanded an apology from the Congress alleging that its Jaspur MLA "abused" Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and "threatened” an official over a colony being sealed following detection of a coronavirus case. The MLA was not happy allegedly over a colony in Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district being sealed after a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:55 IST
U’khand: BJP seeks apology as Cong MLA ‘abuses’ CM in viral video, 'threatens' official

The Uttarakhand BJP Tuesday demanded an apology from the Congress alleging that its Jaspur MLA "abused" Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and "threatened” an official over a colony being sealed following detection of a coronavirus case. The sharp reaction from the BJP came after a video surfaced online which purportedly shows Congress MLA Adesh Chauhan “abusing” the chief minister. The MLA was not happy allegedly over a colony in Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district being sealed after a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19. The MLA arrived after he came to know that the residents of a particular lane of the colony were complaining that it had been sealed wrongly and were protesting. The MLA entered into an argument with officials and in the heat of the moment allegedly “abused” the CM and threatened an official.

Someone recorded a video of the incident which went viral. "The BJP strongly condemns the incident. The Jaspur MLA abused the CM, threatened an official and tried to create hurdles in the ongoing battle against the pandemic," state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said in a statement. “We expect an apology from the Congress over the conduct of its legislator,” he said.

"The Congress is digging its own grave through such actions," Bhasin said..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

A Thai court issued a new arrest warrant on Tuesday for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Assistant National Police Chief Lt. Gen....

Ukraine to restrict Jewish pilgrimage in response to Israel plea

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews from Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot. At the request of the Prime Minister of ...

Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers

In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod last year. A division bench, comprisi...

Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. However, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and there is an overall improv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020