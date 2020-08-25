Maha: Cong MLA puts off proposed protest on assurance of dy CM

Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal from Jalna in Maharashtra on Tuesday said deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar called him up and assured to resolve his grievances over allotment of funds to local bodies. Gorantyal said he and 10 other MLAs of his party have called off their proposed hunger strike over the issue on Pawar's assurance.

Gorantyal had alleged the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was discriminating against local bodies being controlled by the Congress in allotment of funds. "Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called me up and heard our issues. He has promised that funds will be allotted after the state legislature session. MLAs who have grievances regarding funds will meet Ajit Pawar after Ganesh festival. We will not hold any protest as of now," the MLA told PTI.

The Congress and the NCP are constituents of the Sena-led MVA dispensation..