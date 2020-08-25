We suffered losses due to COVID-19, Centre not disbursing funds: Mamata
West Bengal has suffered huge losses amid the COVID-19 crisis, moreover Centre is not disbursing as many funds as they should to the states, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Ever since COVID-19 started in March, we have suffered a lot of losses. There is no earning, but only burning and Delhi is not disbursing as many funds as they should, to states," said Banerjee while addressing District Administration officials.
"5.9 per cent of the West Burdwan has been highly affected due to COVID-19 among Bengal District. The death rate is decreasing but we have to still bring it down," she added. West Bengal Government has extended COVID-19 insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for the frontline warriors, till November 2020 which was earlier announced till September 2020, West Bengal Chief Minister stated.
West Bengal has reported 27,694 active COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
