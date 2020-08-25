Many in Biden campaign making anti-India statements: Indian-American group to ex-VP

An Indian-American group has expressed deep concern over some of the statements coming out of people from the Biden campaign, which it said, are aimed at maligning India and harming the current close bilateral ties. The group of eminent Indian-Americans, under the banner of Friends of India Society International, in a letter to former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said that these forces have publicly expressed opposition to various Indian laws with totally misinformed, misguided or malicious narratives.

"Unfortunately, many of your supporters in the campaign have engaged in activities and made statements that are likely to harm the present, close relationship between India and the United States. Their actions are well planned to malign India," said the letter written by the Friends of Indian Society International, which is headed by Bhishma Agnihotri, who was the ambassador-at-large for Overseas Indian Affairs in the Vajpayee government. "They appear to have a clear agenda that extends to the leadership of the Democratic Party at all levels. Sadly, the senior leadership has also fallen prey to their misplaced, well­ engineered propaganda. Their statements, allegations have no veracity. They are false, unfounded, and almost treacherous," the letter said.

The letter, dated August 24, neither identified the issues nor the individuals. "These forces have publicly expressed opposition to various Indian laws with totally misinformed, misguided or malicious narratives. Detailed analysis of laws, the hollow objections of opposing parties and the responses are well documented and are in the public domain.

"Some of those issues are substantially discussed in the enclosed document addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We fear that these diehard propagandists may unduly influence you and the Democratic Party," it said. Noting that the whole world knows that India is the world's largest democracy, the letter said that India is governed by a Constitution, and no law is adopted without the due process in Parliament. It is a sovereign, pluralistic and independent republic, the letter said.

"The present prime minister, Mr. (Narendra) Modi, and his government believe in the equal treatment of all citizens of India without any fear or favor. "All the laws passed and actions taken by the government are subject to a review by the vibrant, independent Supreme Court of India," the Friends of India Society International added.

Biden is challenging President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.