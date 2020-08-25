Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many in Biden campaign making anti-India statements: Indian-American group to ex-VP

The group of eminent Indian-Americans, under the banner of Friends of India Society International, in a letter to former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said that these forces have publicly expressed opposition to various Indian laws with totally misinformed, misguided or malicious narratives. “Unfortunately, many of your supporters in the campaign have engaged in activities and made statements that are likely to harm the present, close relationship between India and the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:34 IST
Many in Biden campaign making anti-India statements: Indian-American group to ex-VP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian-American group has expressed deep concern over some of the statements coming out of people from the Biden campaign, which it said, are aimed at maligning India and harming the current close bilateral ties. The group of eminent Indian-Americans, under the banner of Friends of India Society International, in a letter to former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said that these forces have publicly expressed opposition to various Indian laws with totally misinformed, misguided or malicious narratives.

"Unfortunately, many of your supporters in the campaign have engaged in activities and made statements that are likely to harm the present, close relationship between India and the United States. Their actions are well planned to malign India," said the letter written by the Friends of Indian Society International, which is headed by Bhishma Agnihotri, who was the ambassador-at-large for Overseas Indian Affairs in the Vajpayee government. "They appear to have a clear agenda that extends to the leadership of the Democratic Party at all levels. Sadly, the senior leadership has also fallen prey to their misplaced, well­ engineered propaganda. Their statements, allegations have no veracity. They are false, unfounded, and almost treacherous," the letter said.

The letter, dated August 24, neither identified the issues nor the individuals. "These forces have publicly expressed opposition to various Indian laws with totally misinformed, misguided or malicious narratives. Detailed analysis of laws, the hollow objections of opposing parties and the responses are well documented and are in the public domain.

"Some of those issues are substantially discussed in the enclosed document addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We fear that these diehard propagandists may unduly influence you and the Democratic Party," it said. Noting that the whole world knows that India is the world's largest democracy, the letter said that India is governed by a Constitution, and no law is adopted without the due process in Parliament. It is a sovereign, pluralistic and independent republic, the letter said.

"The present prime minister, Mr. (Narendra) Modi, and his government believe in the equal treatment of all citizens of India without any fear or favor. "All the laws passed and actions taken by the government are subject to a review by the vibrant, independent Supreme Court of India," the Friends of India Society International added.

Biden is challenging President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...

Indian Ambassador hands over medical aid to Lebanon to help in fight against COVID-19

Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan on Tuesday handed over a consignment of medical aid containing 70 boxes of PPE kits to help in the countrys fight against the coronavirus. The consignment was received by Hamad Hassan, Minister o...

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

INS Nireekshak reaches Mauritius to help in containing oil spill

Indian naval ship Nireekshak, a specialized diving support vessel, has reached Port Louis in Mauritius to help in efforts to contain an oil spill, Indian Navy said on Tuesday. INSNireekshak a specialized Diving Support Vessel reached Port L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020