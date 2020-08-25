Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more Assam MLAs test positive for coronavirus

Assam legislators Ajanta Neog of Congress and Ramendra Narayan Kalita of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total MLAs infected by the virus to a dozen.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:17 IST
Two more Assam MLAs test positive for coronavirus

Assam legislators Ajanta Neog of Congress and Ramendra Narayan Kalita of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total MLAs infected by the virus to a dozen. Both Neog and Kalita were examined during the day as they were suffering from fever and were found to be COVID-19 positive, officials said.

Both the MLAs have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). Neog was a minister during the three terms of the Congress government from 2001 to 2016 while Kalita was also a minister in the AGP's two tenures in power.

Neog represents the Golaghat assembly constituency, while Kalita is MLA from West Gauhati. Out of the 12 legislators who have tested positive so far, seven are from BJP,two each from Congress and AGP while one is from AIUDF.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa tested positive on Saturday and has been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital. The BJP MLAs to test positive are Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haq Laskar from Sonai, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi, Narayan Deka of Borkhetry, Bolin Chetia from Sadiya, Nabanita Handique from Sonari and Atul Bora of Dispur.

Besides Neog, another former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Samaguri Rakibul Hussain had also tested positive along with his wife and nephew. Kalita and the Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali are the AGP legislators who have tested positive so far.

AIUDF's Algapur MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family had were found infected. Another prominent politician of the state to test positive was the All India Mahila Congress President and former Silchar Lok Sabha Member Sushmita Dev.

Besides politicians, several senior bureaucrats in the state have also tested positive along with 3394 police personnel. Assam has recorded a total of 92,619 COVID-19 cases, with 252 of them succumbing to the virus.

A total of 19,274 are active cases, 73,090 have recovered and discharged from hospitals and three have migrated out of the state..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath instructs COVID-19 management team to conduct testing at full capacity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers of COVID-19 management Team-11 and directed them to conduct COVID-19 testing in the state at full capacity. Team-11 has been tasked with tackling COVID...

U.S. evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal-Washington Post

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trumps 2016 victory, confirmed on Tuesday he had resigned as president of Liberty University, the Washington Post reported. The ...

Work at eye banks adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, say AIIMS doctors

By Priyanka Sharma Doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Delhi on Tuesday said that work related to eye banks has been one of the worst casualties of COVID-19 pandemic.Ophthalmologists at the medical institute said loc...

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020