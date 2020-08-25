Left Menu
Jerry Falwell Jr. confirms he has resigned as head of Liberty University -Washington Post

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, confirmed on Tuesday he had resigned as president of Liberty University, the Washington Post reported. Falwell did not respond to a request for comment.

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, confirmed on Tuesday he had resigned as president of Liberty University, the Washington Post reported. The move follows conflicting reports about Falwell's next move, after Reuters reported that his business partner said he had had a years-long sexual relationship https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-falwell-relationship-exclusive/exclusive-business-partner-of-falwells-says-he-had-long-affair-with-evangelical-power-couple-idUSKBN25K1ZO involving Falwell's wife and the evangelical leader.

The board of the Lynchburg, Virginia school founded by Falwell's father was meeting Tuesday on the fate of the man who had served as its president for over a decade. Falwell did not respond to a request for comment. A Liberty University spokesman also did not respond to a request for comment.

Falwell, a force in conservative politics whose endorsement helped power Trump to the presidency, had initially agreed to resign immediately following the Reuters report, but then changed his mind following other media reports about his decision, according to the university.

U.S. evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal-Washington Post

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trumps 2016 victory, confirmed on Tuesday he had resigned as president of Liberty University, the Washington Post reported. The ...
