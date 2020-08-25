Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi should be full-time Congress chief: Ripun Bora

Rahul Gandhi should take over as full-time Congress chief and continuation of Sonia Gandhi as interim president should be used to make consensus for it, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said on Tuesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi should be full-time Congress chief: Ripun Bora
Assam Congress president Arun Bora talking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi should take over as full-time Congress chief and continuation of Sonia Gandhi as interim president should be used to make consensus for it, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said on Tuesday. "The CWC has urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim president of Congress for six months. During this six months period, the senior leaders should discuss and arrive at the consensus to make Rahul Gandhi the full-time Congress President," Bora told ANI here.

"The Assam Congress is fully behind Rahul Gandhi," he added. Meanwhile, singers Babu Baruah, Ajoy Phukan, and 27 fellow artists joined the Congress in Assam today.

They were welcomed by Bora and the party's Assam in-charge Harish Rawat. Bora said Congress will not enter into an alliance on its own with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) but will seek all parties opposed to the BJP to come together and form a "grand alliance" in the state.

"We have never said about an alliance alone with AIUDF, we will enter into an alliance only if other constituent parties come forward to join ranks," Bora said. He said that the Congress was willing to stand by all parties which are opposed to the BJP. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back' Iran sanctions

The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administrations demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move that drew an angry rebuke from the U.S. ambassador who accused opponents of supporting terrorists....

Brazil president's son tests positive for virus

The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says hes tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation with no symptoms. Sen. Flvio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaros direct family infected by the coronav...

Kerala secretariat fire: Opposition alleges important files destroyed

High drama was witnessed at the secretariat here on Tuesday after a minor fire broke out at the protocol department, with Opposition Congress and BJP alleging that important files relating to the gold smuggling case were destroyed, while th...

Cash-strapped Caribbean recovers from deadly Storm Laura

Caribbean islands already reeling from the economic impact of coronavirus started recovering on Tuesday from the damage wrought by Tropical Storm Laura, which left at least 24 dead and damaged thousands of homes and electricity infrastructu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020