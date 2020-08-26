Trump delivered on economy before COVID-19 hit US and will do it again: RNC speakers

Left Menu
America is the land of opportunities, Vice President Mike Pence said in a previously taped appearance on the second night of the four-day Republican National Convention on Tuesday as he spoke to some of the individual successful case studies to prove that president Trump created jobs in millions during his first term in office and made the American economy thrive again. Trump's chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that it's been a tough few months for all Americans.

President Donald Trump has successfully delivered on the economy in the first term of his administration before it was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, top Republicans said, urging Americans to give him another chance at the White House to deliver again post-COVID-19. America is the land of opportunities, Vice President Mike Pence said in a previously taped appearance on the second night of the four-day Republican National Convention on Tuesday as he spoke to some of the individual successful case studies to prove that president Trump created jobs in millions during his first term in office and made the American economy thrive again.

Trump's chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that it's been a tough few months for all Americans. “We were enjoying the greatest economy our country had ever seen. Your wages were up. Your taxes were down. Your retirement plans were through the roof. That’s what our president had delivered. Prosperity,” he said. “Then the pandemic hit. It rocked us all back on our heels. But we’re Americans. We’re fighters. And so is our president. He went straight to work to not only protect our safety and our health -- but to preserve our jobs and our livelihoods,” Kudlow said.

The US is the worst affected country by the pandemic with over 5 million cases and more than 178,000 deaths. The challenges posed by the disease have battered the country's economy, leading to a loss of millions of jobs. “As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again,” his daughter Tiffany Trump said in a rare public appearance Tuesday night. So did other speakers who spoke on the theme of America the land of opportunities His son Eric Trump said, “my father pledged to every American in every city, state and town: He Was Going to Make America Great Again. And so began 'The Great American Comeback.' Almost immediately, taxes were slashed. Regulations were cut and the economy soared to new heights -- heights never seen before.” “Wages went through the roof. Unemployment reached historic lows, especially for Black Americans, Hispanic Americans and Women. Trade deals were ripped up and renegotiated — lights were turned back on in abandoned factories across our country. Trillions of dollars were repatriated back into the United States — which had been sitting in foreign lands for far too long. Once again --- America became the envy of the world,” he said.

Robert Vlaisavljevich, Mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota, said that Trump is fighting for all Americans. “He delivered the best economy in our history and he will do it again. This election is make or break for the Iron Range. Our economic future and survival are at stake,” he said. “Our entire economy, and dairy farming, are once again roaring back. One person deserves the credit and our vote, President Donald J. Trump,” said Cris Peterson, a dairy farmer in Wisconsin.

John Peterson, owner of Schuette Metals, said that Trump is re-building, and the economy is roaring back again..

