After CWC meeting, Sonia called Azad gave assurance to hear his grievances: Sources

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi spoke to senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday and assured him that his grievances will be heard, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:31 IST
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi spoke to senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday and assured him that his grievances will be heard, sources said. After the party meets, some Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Mukul Wasnik, Anand Sharma, and Shashi Tharoor went to Azad's residence for a meeting.

The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of a letter by over 20 senior leaders including Azad calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms, and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC. The Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha said that he will resign if some colleagues outside CWC have accused those of have written the letter of "collusion with BJP" and if those people can prove the allegation.

"A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-'let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP'," Azad tweeted. "What I said was, yesterday some Congressperson had said that we did it at the behest of BJP & in that context I said 'It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign'," he said in another tweet.

After the marathon meeting of CWC, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as party interim chief until such time as circumstances will permit and AICC session is convened.

