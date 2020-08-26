Trump's family takes centerstage at Republican Convention, passionately rallies behind him

US President Donald Trump's family took centrestage at the Republican Convention, passionately rallying behind him and highlighting his political, economic and foreign achievements as they urged American voters to re-elect him for a second term. So far, first lady Melania Trump, president's sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump and daughter Tiffany Trump have addressed the Republican National Convention. His another daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, 38, will speak on Thursday, the last day of the convention.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be challenged by the Democractic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden and his Indian-American running mate Senator Kamala Harris. “Donald is a husband who supports me in all that I do. He has built administration with an unprecedented number of women in leadership roles and has fostered an environment where the American people are always the priority. He welcomes different points of view and encourage thinking outside of the box. "I know I speak for my husband and the family when I say we are so grateful that you have trusted him to be your president and we will be honoured to serve this incredible country for four more years,” the First Lady said in her address to the Convention Tuesday from the Rose Garden on Tuesday.

Melania, 50, said that Americans need Trump to be their president and commander-in-chief for four more years. "He's what is best for our country. We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our President. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking, and that is because he's an authentic person who loves this country and its people, and wants to continue to make it better,” she said. Addressing the Convention's first night on Monday, Donald Trump Jr, 42, said Trump's America is “a land of opportunity, a place of promise." “I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family that could afford the best schools and the finest universities, but a great education cannot be the exclusive right of the rich and powerful. It must be accessible to all. And that's why my dad is pro school choice. That's why he's called education access the civil rights issue, not just of our time, but of all time,” he said.

Tiffany Trump, 26, said that a vote for her father is a vote to uphold American ideals. “My father is the only person to challenge the establishment, the entrenched bureaucracy, big pharma, and media monopolies to ensure that Americans' constitutional freedoms are upheld, and that justice and truth prevail.

“My father does not run away from challenges -- even in the face of outright hatred -- because fighting for America is something he will sacrifice anything for. He dreams big dreams for our country -- and he is relentless at achieving them,” she said. “You see, Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father, it is what drives him to keep his promise of doing what is right for American citizens,” Tiffany added.

Addressing the convention, Eric Trump, 36, said his father ran for office, not because he needed the job, but because he knew hardworking people across this great country were being left behind. “My father pledged to every American in every city, state and town: He Was Going to Make America Great Again,” he said.

Eric said he'd like to “speak directly to my father” and pointed out that he misses working alongside Trump every day but he is proud to be on the front lines of this fight. “I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic. Keep fighting for what's right. You are making America strong again.

"You are making America safe again. You are making America proud again,” Eric said. “And, yes, together with the Forgotten Men and Women -- who are finally forgotten no more -- you are making America Great Again! Dad, let's make Uncle Robert proud. Let’s go get another 4 years,” he said, making a reference to Trump's younger brother who passed away this month in New York at the age of 71.