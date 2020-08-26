Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters rounded up in Belarus; Nobel-winning writer due for questioning

Belarusian police have rounded up dozens of protesters heading home from peaceful demonstrations, rights groups said on Wednesday, after days in which the authorities exercised comparative restraint towards mass anti-government rallies. The country's most celebrated writer, Nobel Prize-winner Svetlana Alexievich, was expected to appear for questioning later on Wednesday in a criminal investigation into an opposition council, two of whose leaders were jailed this week.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:37 IST
Protesters rounded up in Belarus; Nobel-winning writer due for questioning
Representative image

Belarusian police have rounded up dozens of protesters heading home from peaceful demonstrations, rights groups said on Wednesday, after days in which the authorities exercised comparative restraint towards mass anti-government rallies.

The country's most celebrated writer, Nobel Prize-winner Svetlana Alexievich, was expected to appear for questioning later on Wednesday in a criminal investigation into an opposition council, two of whose leaders were jailed this week. President Alexander Lukashenko has faced more than two weeks of mass demonstrations against his 26-year rule since an election which his opponents say was rigged. He denies electoral fraud and says the protests are funded from abroad.

Although Lukashenko has called the protesters "rats" and said he has given the order to clear them from the streets, police had been comparatively restrained in recent days, apparently wary of a crackdown that would add to public anger. But rights group Spring listed more than 30 people it said had been arrested on Tuesday, mostly in peaceful circumstances.

In one typical account, a man wearing a red-and-white opposition flag on his shoulder was walking with his wife and young son, when an unmarked car pulled up, the group said. Two men in plain clothes jumped out, pushed the woman and child away, shoved the man into the car and drove off. The Interior Ministry said police had detained 51 people for administrative violations after unsanctioned rallies on Tuesday. It typically reports dozens of such arrests per day.

Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature for work that includes oral histories of World War Two and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, is one of dozens of high profile figures who formed a new opposition Coordination Council last week. She was due for questioning in the afternoon at the Investigative Committee, a body handling a criminal investigation into the opposition council for attempting to seize power.

The council says its aim is to negotiate a peaceful transition of authority after the election. Two of its leaders were jailed for 10 days on Tuesday, including the main representative inside Belarus of opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She fled to Lithuania after the election which her supporters say she won. (Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Jon Boyle)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We all need to embrace these changes: Anushka Sharma on shooting amid coronavirus crisis

As the shooting for some of the entertainment programs has begun in Indias entertainment capital Mumbai, actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday said the industry needs to embrace the change that coronavirus has brought in while working post lock...

Gujarat tops Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2020

Gujarat has topped the Niti Aayogs Export Preparedness Index 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the second and third place respectively, according to the government think tanks report released on Wednesday. According to the repo...

Cricket-England have right mix to be world’s best test side, says Root

Englands hard-earned test series wins over the summer with a blend of youth and experience show the sides drive to be the number one team in the world, according to captain Joe Root. England beat the West Indies 2-1 and Pakistan 1-0 in a ra...

Netaji family members question 'credibility' of Mukherjee Commission report

Two members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses family have questioned the credibility of the Justice Mukherjee Commissions report, stating that it pronounced the icon of the freedom struggle dead without offering any information on the cause an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020