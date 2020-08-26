COVID-19: Three more Punjab MLAs test positive

Three more Punjab MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28. Congress MLA Pargat Singh, Akali legislator Gurpartap Singh Wadala and AAP MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur have contracted the infection. Singh, who is a legislator from Jalandhar Cantt, said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine. "I have no symptoms (of COVID-19)," said Singh, a former Indian hockey captain. Meanwhile, a health official said Wadala and Bilaspur have also contracted the infection. On Tuesday, Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora, Congress MLA from Rajpura Hardial Kamboj and Akali MLA from Sanaur Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra had also tested positive for COVID-19. The Punjab Assembly session will be held on August 28. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh had made the coronavirus negative test report mandatory for ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the session.