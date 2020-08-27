Left Menu
Congress should aim for unity within before talking with other parties: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Congress over Sonia Gandhi's virtual meeting with opposition chief ministers and said the opposition party should first aim for unity in its own cadres before talking with other parties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:12 IST
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Congress over Sonia Gandhi's virtual meeting with opposition chief ministers and said the opposition party should first aim for unity in its own cadres before talking with other parties. "Congress should first aim for achieving unity within its own workers. The 23 leaders group (of Congress which wrote the letter) have openly revolted. The response to that has not yet been given by Sonia Gandhiji or Rahul but they are holding talks with other opposition parties," Hussain told ANI here.

"The question is when Congress is itself weak then who will join ranks with them," he added. During the meeting, Sonia Gandhi hit out at the Centre and said that "refusal" to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to states "is nothing short of betrayal" on the part of the government.

Hussain also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the economy. "Our country's economy is still strong and it is in strong hands. India's economy is an ideal for the world even during the corona pandemic. The economies of America, Europe and other nations have suffered massive losses, while ours is still strong. If the opposition does not understand economic matters it should refrain from making statements on it," Hussain said. (ANI)

