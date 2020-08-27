Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Latam leaders join call to delay regional bank vote as opposition to Trump pick grows

Claver-Carone, known for his hardline stance on Cuba and Venezuela, has said he has the support of at least 17 of the bank's 28 regional member countries - enough to win. However, Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, a top EU official and a host of former regional leaders have all urged a delay.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:44 IST
Former Latam leaders join call to delay regional bank vote as opposition to Trump pick grows
Representative image Image Credit: coutts

A group of former Latin American heads of state has joined a chorus of demands to delay a vote on who will head the region's main development finance lender, part of growing opposition to the first-ever U.S. candidate.

Postponing the Sept. 12 vote for a new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) president would be the "politically sensible" thing to do, the leaders said in a letter seen by Reuters. The letter was signed by six former presidents and prime ministers, including Fernando Henrique Cardoso of Brazil, Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, and Ernesto Zedillo of Mexico, as well as Felipe González of Spain.

U.S. President Donald Trump's nomination of his senior Latin America adviser Maurico Claver-Carone has sparked controversy because he would be the first person from outside the region to head the IDB, which provided about $12 billion in lending last year. The opposition also reflects concerns that Trump could lose the Nov. 3 U.S. election, and his candidate could find it difficult to work with a Democratic administration.

The letter said moving forward with the scheduled vote would cause "irreparable" damage to the bank. "It would be an arbitrary imposition that we have no doubt would have very negative consequences for the future of the institution and the future of the relationship between the United States and Latin America," the letter said.

The IDB declined to comment. Claver-Carone, known for his hardline stance on Cuba and Venezuela, has said he has the support of at least 17 of the bank's 28 regional member countries - enough to win.

However, Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, a top EU official and a host of former regional leaders have all urged a delay. Argentina and Costa Rica have said they plan to nominate their own candidates, though Claver-Carone is still the only official candidate ahead of a Sept. 10 deadline to submit names, an IDB official said on Wednesday.

The opposition to Claver-Carone, which represents an estimated 22% of the vote, could thwart the election if they can sway enough members to garner 25% - the threshold for blocking a quorum and delaying the ballot. The percentage of voting control relates to each country's shares in the bank. Members including Peru, Canada, Japan and some European nations could prove to be key deciders.

A foreign ministry official in Peru, which controls about 1.5% of the vote, said its decision was "still under evaluation." Canada, which holds about 4% of the vote, was "closely following the process" and supports "a fair, transparent and merit-based election at the IDB," a foreign ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.

Germany, which accounts for just under 2%, has also yet to publicly endorse a candidate or weigh in on a delay, but a spokeswoman at its U.S. embassy said the government hopes to see at least two candidates in the running. "Germany expects an open, transparent, inclusive, timely and competitively based process," she said. "A suitable candidate must convince all shareholders – regional and non-regional - during the selection process."

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said it had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trumps financial records so that it would fall in line with an earlier ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Committ...

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungarys Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched...

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

Authorities from Brazils Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly 5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last years deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wed...

U.S. troops injured in Russian vehicle collision in Syria, U.S. officials say

U.S. troops in Syria were wounded this week when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Washington condemned the incident as a violation of safety protocols agreed with Moscow.Two official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020