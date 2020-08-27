Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Trump empowers women, helps them shatter barriers: top female advisers

So, it didn’t surprise me when President Donald Trump appointed so many women to senior-level positions in his administration,” Lara Trump said. She was referring to US Ambassadors to the UN Nikki Haley and Kelly Craft, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, first woman to serve as CIA Director in the Agency’s 70-year history Gina Haspel, first African-American female director of the Fish and Wildlife service Aurelia Skipwith and several ambassadors.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:51 IST
President Trump empowers women, helps them shatter barriers: top female advisers
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Top women advisors in US President Donald Trump's administration have hailed him for his strong support for working mothers, empowering and helping them shatter barriers. Recalling the landmark achievement 100 years ago that granted women the right to vote, Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former top advisor and one of his longest-serving aides, said "a woman in a leadership role can still seem novel. Not so for President Trump." Speaking at the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Conway, 53, said for decades, Trump has "elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men." Citing her own example, she said Trump helped her "shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion. With the help of millions of Americans, our team defied the critics, the naysayers, conventional wisdom — and we won." Conway resigned abruptly this week and will leave the White House this month to focus on her children.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talked about how Trump supported her - both as a new mother and as an American with a preexisting condition. She spoke about her decision to get a preventative mastectomy in 2018 after she had tested positive for a genetic mutation that put her at high risk for chances of breast cancer. "As I came out of anaesthesia, one of the first calls I received was from Ivanka Trump. As I recovered, my phone rang again. It was President Trump, calling to check on me. I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world caring about my circumstance," McEnany, 32, said.

She said that while she didn't personally know the President initially, "I know him well now and I can tell you that this President stands by Americans with preexisting conditions." McEnany said she chose to work for Trump for her now 9-month old daughter. "I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald Trump's America. Choosing to have a preventative mastectomy was the hardest decision I have made. But supporting President Trump, who will protect my daughter and our children's future, was the easiest," she said.

The President's daughter-in-law Lara Trump also described Trump as a champion of women empowerment, saying that in the Trump Organisation she saw the "countless" women executives who thrived there year after year. Lara, 37, is married to Eric Trump, the second son of the President. A former American television producer, she is an adviser to the Trump Campaign.

"Gender didn't matter, what mattered was someone's ability to get the job done," Lara said, adding that she learned this directly when in 2016 her father-in-law asked her to help him win the state of North Carolina. "Though I had no political experience, he believed in me — he knew I was capable even if I didn't. So, it didn't surprise me when President Donald Trump appointed so many women to senior-level positions in his administration," Lara Trump said.

She was referring to US Ambassadors to the UN Nikki Haley and Kelly Craft, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, first woman to serve as CIA Director in the Agency's 70-year history Gina Haspel, first African-American female director of the Fish and Wildlife service Aurelia Skipwith and several ambassadors. Lara said under Trump's leadership, women's unemployment hit the lowest level since World War II and 4.3 million new jobs have been created for women - in 2019 alone, women took over 70 per cent of those new jobs. Female small business ownership remains at an all-time high and 600,000 women have been lifted out of poverty since Trump took office.

"He didn't do these things to gain a vote or to check a box — he did them because they are the right things to do…He will uphold our values. He will build on the great American edict that our union will never be perfect until opportunity is equal for all -- including, and especially, for women."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patnaik speaks to PM over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior offici...

Odisha reports 3,384 more COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 3,384 new COVID-19 cases, informed the states Information and Public Relations Department on Thursday. Among the new cases, 2,128 are under quarantine and the remaining 1,256 are local contacts.COVID-19 report for August...

Orissa HC allows 24-yr-old to live-in with same-sex companion

The Orissa High Court has allowed a same-sex couple to continue a live-in relationship, stating that human beings, irrespective of gender identities, are entitled to the full enjoyment of their rights. A division bench of Justice S K Mishra...

Anant National University launches report that investigates why 7.5% of houses are lying vacant in India where 20 million people do not have homes

Ahmedabad, 27th August-2020 The Anant Centre for Sustainability has published today the first of a city series of investigative reports on The Paradox of Vacant Houses in India that reveal the reasons why 7.5 of houses are lying vacant in I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020