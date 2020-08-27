Left Menu
Development News Edition

French minister Le Drian: bemused by Russia's lack of transparency over Navalny

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:42 IST
French minister Le Drian: bemused by Russia's lack of transparency over Navalny
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was bemused by Russia not taking a transparent approach over the possible poisoning of opponent Alexei Navalny, and added European Union foreign ministers would discuss the matter this week.

Le Drian told RTL radio on Thursday that the situation regarding Navalny would be discussed by EU ministers over the course of Thursday and Friday.

Navalny is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital where he was airlifted on Saturday after collapsing during a flight. The German clinic said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patnaik speaks to PM over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior offici...

Odisha reports 3,384 more COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 3,384 new COVID-19 cases, informed the states Information and Public Relations Department on Thursday. Among the new cases, 2,128 are under quarantine and the remaining 1,256 are local contacts.COVID-19 report for August...

Orissa HC allows 24-yr-old to live-in with same-sex companion

The Orissa High Court has allowed a same-sex couple to continue a live-in relationship, stating that human beings, irrespective of gender identities, are entitled to the full enjoyment of their rights. A division bench of Justice S K Mishra...

Anant National University launches report that investigates why 7.5% of houses are lying vacant in India where 20 million people do not have homes

Ahmedabad, 27th August-2020 The Anant Centre for Sustainability has published today the first of a city series of investigative reports on The Paradox of Vacant Houses in India that reveal the reasons why 7.5 of houses are lying vacant in I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020